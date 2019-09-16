Kids take over Colts Complex for annual youth sports clinic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – While the Colts were on the road in Tennessee, some young athletes took over the Colts Complex in Indianapolis.

The Indiana Black Expo each year partners with college, semi-professional and professional teams from across central Indiana to put on a football and cheer and dance clinic for young athletes in Indianapolis.

Due to construction on the Colts Complex, the Black Expo did not hold the clinic in 2018, so they were worried about this year’s attendance.

But more than 300 kids filled the complex on Sunday for the Circle City Classic Youth Football and Cheerleading Clinic.

“Just very, very excited about the partnerships and what we can provide as a community for the children in our community,” said Jennifer Darby with Indiana Black Expo.

From the outside, the event’s mission seems simple: “For them to have fun and get better at the same time,” said coach Anthony King.

But while kids are learning new skills within their sports, they are also learning skills for off the field.

“Yeah I mean they have fun. I think the value that you can teach with life through the game of football is what we try to instill in them more than anything else,” King said.

The Black Expo says there is a reason they pick the athletes they do to put on the clinic.

“When you see it, then you can believe it,” King said.

Shann Hart chairs the clinic. In the past, she has worked as a Division 1 basketball coach and an athletic director and says keeping kids in sports can have a big impact on their future.

“We know the benefit and the value of how it helps them academically, athletically, as well as socially. It really helps build the overall character of young people. It helps to instill leadership development skills,” Hart said.

While this clinic is a great day for the kids, it’s also an eye-opening and rewarding day for the people teaching.

“I think it is really important for kids to have positive role models and to watch people excel in things,” said Madison Borger, a cheerleader for the University of Indianapolis.