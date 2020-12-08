Kokomo 32-year-old dies after hit by vehicle on State Road 931

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old pedestrian died Monday after being hit by a vehicle, Kokomo Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers were called to a report of a pedestrian struck about 5:45 p.m. Monday on State Road 931 near Southdowns Drive. That’s in a residential area on the city’s south side.

Witness saw Timothy Goode cross the highway and walk in front of a vehicle driven by Dustin Smith, 35, of Kokomo. A news release from Kokomo police did not indicate what type of vehicle Smith was driving.

Goode was taken to Community Howard Regional Health hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The release also said drugs and alcohol are not considered to be a factor in the case, which is also being investigated by the Howard County Coroner’s office. Anyone who may have been driving in the area during the incident was asked to call Kokomo Police Department Sgt Troy Hintz at 765-456-7600, Box 8336, or (765) 457-1105, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.