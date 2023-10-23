Kokomo Taco Bell under investigation after report of in-restaurant haircut

The Taco Bell location on West Sycamore Street in Kokomo, Indiana. The restaurant was investigated by the Howard County Health Department on Oct. 20, 2023, after photos of the general manager receiving a haircut from a shift manager were shared by a former Taco Bell employee. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo Taco Bell is under investigation after photos of an employee receiving an in-restaurant haircut were posted on social media.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, a Taco Bell employee said she was fired after a photo she took of the general manager receiving a haircut from a shift manager was sent to “a few people” and got leaked.

The ex-employee said she took a picture because she “thought it was f-ing weird,” and it “shouldn’t have been happening.”

She identified the Taco Bell as the one on West Sycamore Street.

The Howard County Health Department told News 8 in a statement that a complaint about that Taco Bell was submitted to their office on Thursday, and a health inspection followed on Friday morning.

The office did not say if the complaint was connected to the original post.

“The restaurant was inspected for compliance with State Food Code 410 IAC 7-24 and Howard County ordinance, and the complaint was discussed with management at that time,” the health department said.

State Food Code 410 IAC 7-24 covers regulations for locations that serve food. The health department told News 8 that Taco Bell has not responded to the report in writing.

News 8 has reached out to the person who posted the photos for further comment.