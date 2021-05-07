Local

Kuma’s Corner burger restaurant to reopen Friday after October fire

Kuma's Corner in Fountain Square was set to reopen May 7, 2021, after closing in October 2020 following a fire. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)
by: Julie Dow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fountain Square location of a restaurant specializing in burgers is set to reopen Friday after a monthslong closure following a fire.

Kuma’s Corner, 1127 Prospect St., closed in October after a fire and has shared updates on restaurant renovations for months on social media.

The restaurant had a soft opening on Thursday and said it would be starting with carryout and dine-in customers at noon Friday, adding reservations and delivery in the coming week.

Kuma’s Corner started in 2005 in Chicago and has four Illinois locations and one Colorado location in addition to the Fountain Square location.

