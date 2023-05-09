Lane closures expected on 96th Street bridge over White River

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton County Highway Department announced Tuesday there will be lane closures on the 96th Street bridge over the White River starting on or after May 22.

The bridge, just east of Hazel Dell Parkway, will be closed to one lane in each direction. This will allow crews to patch the bridge.

The lane closures are expected to last between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.