Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Lane closures expected on 96th Street bridge over White River

Photo of a road construction sign. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton County Highway Department announced Tuesday there will be lane closures on the 96th Street bridge over the White River starting on or after May 22.

The bridge, just east of Hazel Dell Parkway, will be closed to one lane in each direction. This will allow crews to patch the bridge.

The lane closures are expected to last between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD: Broad Ripple businesses can help prevent violent crimes
I-Team 8 /
Rep. George Santos charged by Justice Department in federal probe
Political News /
Health Spotlight: Are you a mosquito magnet?
Medical /
Is This Anything?: All-You-Can-Eat Buffets make a comeback; Watch all 10 ‘Fast & Furious’ films to win $1000
All Indiana /