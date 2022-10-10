Local

Lane closures on SR 37/Harding Street at I-465 begin Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lane closures at State Road 37/Harding Street and I-465 begin Monday on the city’s south side.

Crews will spend the next month doing underground waterline work in the area as part of the I-69 Finish Line project, which will see the last section of I-69 built and connected to I-465.

The right lanes of northbound Harding Street between the I-465 westbound ramps and the Pilot Travel Center will be closed around the clock through early November, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT says additional lane closures will affect northbound State Road 37/Harding Street and the I-465 exit ramps daily between 8 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Drivers should slow down, stay alert for orange barrels, and plan for delays north of Thompson Road. INDOT says one of the center lanes may be closed entering the work zone.

A small section of a nearby access road, Harding Court, will also be reduced to one lane around the clock until early November. Temporary traffic signals will control traffic in the area.