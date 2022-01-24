Local

Lawrence police chief David Hofmann announces retirement

David Hofmann is retiring as Lawrence chief of police on Jan. 28, 2022. (Provided Photo/Lawrence Police Department)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Lawrence Chief of Police David Hofmann is retiring effective Friday, the Lawrence Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Hofmann has held the position since Jan. 1, 2016. He previously spent close to 20 years with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“I am most astounded by the amazing work done every day and night by the great people who are the Lawrence Police Department,” Hofmann said in the news release. “They perform with ultimate professionalism, fairness and compassion under the most tense, uncertain and rapidly-evolving situations, and they do so with the ultimate goal of providing the best protection and service for all residents and visitors here in Lawrence.”

The news release says Hofmann “looks forward to pursuing other challenging opportunities in the near future.”

Deputy Chief of Police Gary Woodruff will serve as interim police chief until Hofmann’s replacement is named.