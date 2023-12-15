Search
Lawrence Police Department investigating shooting involving 5-year-old

A police car belonging to the Lawrence Police Department. (Provided Photo/Lawrence Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Lawrence Police Department are investigating a shooting involving a 5-year-old on Friday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, officers with the Lawrence Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 11000 block of Glenn Abbey Lane on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived to the location, they found a 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist. According to police, the 5-year-old was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators did not immediately release any details on what led to the shooting. The Lawrence Police Department will release more details after the investigation is complete.

