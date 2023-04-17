Lawrence secures grant to study EV charging stations

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The government of the Marion County city of Lawrence wants to know the best place to put electric vehicle charging stations.

Leaders announced a $90,000 grant on Monday. It will be used to study the placement, types, costs and maintenance of EV charging stations types.

The plan also calls for public input sessions. Lawrence leaders say to expect the study to be presented by late autumn.

News release