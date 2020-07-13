Lawyer for 2 in Lake Monroe video shares different story of reported battery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The attorney for two people shown in a viral video of an incident at Lake Monroe on July 4 say there’s another side to the story.

That video shows a man, Sean Purdy, 44, hold Vauhxx Booker to the ground.

The video, posted on Booker’s Facebook page, also shows him being held against a tree.

Purdy’s attorney, David Hennessy, said Monday that what led up to these moments is much different than what Booker has said. Booker filed a battery report with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources after the incident. The FBI and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident, but neither has announced that they have completed their work. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

Hennessy said in a news conference outside his Indianapolis law office, “No talk of a noose. No talk of a rope. No talk of a lynching. No ‘white power.’ You don’t have all the video. Mr. Booker said he survived this near-lynching yet he stays to videotape people as he race-baits them.”

The attorney said Booker came across private property and that he knew he was trespassing while on his way to a another outing. Hennessy said Purdy gave Booker a ride on his all-terrain vehicle and pointed him in the right direction. Booker gave Purdy a beer for the help, and the two parted ways peacefully.

Hours later, Booker came back.

“But, he comes and asserts and claims to be a county commissioner and says he is going to fine these people. He declares he is going ruin their lives. He gets in Caroline’s face, jabbing a finger. Her boyfriend, Mr. Purdy, steps in between them to get distance for her. He is afraid for her. Mr. Booker then hits him three times, so he is restrained,” Hennessy said.

The lawyer said Purdy nor Caroline McCord said anything that was racially insensitive, but Hennessy admitted at least one other person did. No one in Purdy and McCord’s group of friends recorded the event, and their lawyer questioned why Booker seems to have plenty of video.

“It is interesting when he comes back and then all of sudden people jump out with videotaping. It is almost like that was staged,” Hennessy said.

Statement