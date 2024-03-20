LEAD workshop aims to help local leaders sharpen their skills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leadership Indianapolis is offering a 3-session spring program to help local leaders hone their collaborative leadership skills.

LEAD 2024 is set for April 9, 16, and 23 at dormakaba, 6161 E. 75th St. in Indianapolis.

LEAD uses a unique combination of workshops, discussions, and case studies designed to help leaders build their skills, increase their impact and effectiveness, and create collaborative environments.

Participants will get to explore issues including conflict management, stakeholder analysis, strategic networking, community leadership, and building teams.

The three-day session is open to anyone interested in growing their skillset, says Beth Perdue Outland, vice president of Leadership Indianapolis.

“Don’t just think of leadership in terms of your current job – we need all types of leaders — community leaders, neighborhood organization leaders, parent association leaders, to name a few,” Perdue Outland said.

How to sign up

Registration is open now. The cost to sign up is $1,000. A limited number of scholarships are available to help with the cost of training.

Anyone interested in attending LEAD should talk to their employer, says Ashleigh Newbold, vice president of engagement for Indiana Sports Corp.

“Be sure to ask your employer if they would help with the cost. You can make the case that improving your leadership skills will benefit your organization as well. Many employers will be thrilled to hear that you’re being proactive and looking to grow your skills,” Newbold said.

Click here to learn more or register for LEAD 2024. Tickets can also be purchased at the LEAD 2024 Eventbrite page.