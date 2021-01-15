Lebanon High School band teacher arrested for child solicitation

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon High School employee has been arrested.

The Lebanon Community School Corp. said band teacher Brian Boyer was immediately placed on administrative leave. The school said he has been a teacher there since July 2019.

The Lebanon Police Department said it is investigating “misconduct” claims against the employee. The charge did not involve a Lebanon student, according to school officials.

Online jail records list Boyer, 39, as facing preliminary charges of child solicitation.

News 8 began asking questions after viewers sent a viral video that was on Facebook Live.

Lebanon police said it all started when an online group of private citizens apparently posed as an underage girl, then confronted the teacher at the school Friday morning. The video shows them meeting Boyer at this door of the school, then talking for more than 10 minutes before they call police.

Police said after being called out and speaking with Boyer, they arrested him.

While the results worked out this time, it’s not something they would advise others to copy.

“Obtaining the information may be one thing but meeting the people in person and confronting these people, you just don’t know what people are going to do,” said Sgt. Justin Fuston with the Lebanon Police Department. “If there’s any truth behind what they’re doing, you’re confronting them on it and you don’t know how they’re going to react and it could make a situation much more dangerous.”

Denise Barker is a parent of a senior in the performing arts program and knows several band parents.

“This is a small town so I thought it was crushing. Our band is fabulous so I can only imagine they’re hurt,” Barker said.

