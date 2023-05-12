Letter carriers ask Hoosiers to leave food in mailboxes to help others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An effort is continuing to help people facing food insecurity.

Saturday will mark the 31st anniversary of the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Organizers say it’s considered one of America’s great days of giving.

Letter carriers across the United States will collect food items and then take them to local food banks.

Indiana carriers got a head start Thursday with a kickoff event to raise awareness.

Paul Toms, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Branch 39, spoke about the need during the kickoff at Refinery 46, 2201 E. 46th St. “And those needs are up even greater, 30-40% pre-pandemic. We want this to be successful again, particularly in Indianapolis and our AOS, because it stays in those communities that need it.”

People who want to donate Saturday can bag up nonperishable food and leave it by their mailboxes. Letter carriers will pick them up the bags of food and take care of the rest.