Lineup announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lineup is set, and tickets are now up for grabs for concertgoers to attend the 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit, IMS announced Tuesday.

DJ, producer, and festival creator Excision will headline the all-star lineup of global electronic music artists at the Race Day concert during the 108th Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Dom Dolla, Gryffin, Sullivan King, and Timmy Trumpet will also hit the stage at the snake pit in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval, with specific set times to be announced. IMS says performances are expected to begin early morning on Sunday, May 26.

“The Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit is one of the most epic parties of Race Weekend,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a release. “Experiencing the Indy 500 from the Snake Pit is unforgettable and is a May highlight for many of our fans. This incredible lineup is can’t-miss for music enthusiasts from all over.”

General admission and VIP tickets for the Snake Pit are on sale for $55 and $160. Tickets can be purchased online.

A package featuring general admission to the Indianapolis 500 and Snake Pit is $100, while a Race Day general admission and Snake Pit VIP package is $205, per a news release.

Ticket holders must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Snake Pit concertgoers are encouraged to buy tickets now as prices will increase as May approaches and limited quantities of admission wristbands are available.