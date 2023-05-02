Local baseball community honors 9-year-old boy hit by car

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Grief and remembrances are rippling throughout Westfield and beyond over a young boy hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday.

“Every parent is putting themselves in the Swain’s shoes and it’s close to home and it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” Brad Canada, Tucker’s baseball coach, said.

Tucker Swain, 9, was loved by many, not just within the halls of Oak Trace Elementary School where he studied, but also out on the baseball field.

“Baseball can bring people together, and that’s been really incredible to see after such a tragic event,” Michael Tucker, a friend, said.

According to Westfield police, Swain was hit by a car near the East 156th Street and Oak Ridge Road intersection Saturday afternoon.

Friends of his family say the loss has left a huge hole in the community.

“It’s a very tight-knit community. Everyone knew Tucker really well and he was a joy. He was just always in a good mood. Everyone loved him. He was a tremendous young man, and he’s going to be incredibly missed,” Michael said.

Brad Canada, Tucker’s coach at 9U Westfield Gold, says Tucker was larger-than-life and cared about his teammates.

“He played hard. He was a really smart kid. He asked a lot of really good questions. He was an unbelievable teammate. He was passionate. He loved what he did. He always had fun. He was just a really positive teammate. Buddies with everybody,” Canada said.

Canada says the community support has been overwhelming. Over $120,000 has been raised on GoFundMe to help the Swain family , and even youth baseball teams are coming together to show support.

“NYB Noblesville. I don’t want to leave people off this list, but Carmel, Fishers Express, Center Grove, Indiana Bulls, Primetime, Mustangs, Cicero – you name it. The community and baseball teams – they all reached out and said we’re praying for you, what do you need,” Canada said.

“I told the team and I told the boys it’s not just a one-year thing. We can honor Tucker for the rest of our baseball careers. Every time we step on the field, we’ll honor Tucker we’ll play our best and we’ll play hard,” Canada said.