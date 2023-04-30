Search
Child dead after being hit by car Saturday afternoon

by: Michaela Springer
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 9-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Westfield Saturday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Westfield Police Department were called to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 600 block of Apollo Parkway in Westfield, which is a half-hour north of Indianapolis near Noblesville.

Shortly after arrival, investigators located a 9-year-old boy who was hit in the accident. He was taken to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Investigators say the incident was not a hit-and-run. Officers have not given the child’s identity and no further information was available as of Sunday morning.

