Local flower shop prepares thousands of Valentine’s Day deliveries

by: Lakyn McGee
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Staff at McNamara Florists opened their doors early for a full team to get started with deliveries at 6 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.

“We have thousands of deliveries to make,” Erin Davidson, a spokesperson for the flower shop, said. “Today is our ‘Super bowl.’”

McNamara Florist has a greenhouse in Fort Wayne where they grow blooming plants and eight locations that include:

  • Broad Ripple 2635 E 62nd St. Indianapolis, IN 46220
  • Carmel301 E. Carmel Drive Carmel, IN 46032
  • Geist 10106 Brooks School Rd. Fishers, IN 46037
  • Fishers11840 North Allisonville Road Fishers, Indiana 46038
  • Greenwood862 S. State Road 135, Suite C Greenwood, Indiana 46142
  • Willow Lake West2902 W. 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46268
  • McNamara at Sandpoint 4322 Deforest Avenue Fort Wayne, IN 46809
  • McNamara Headquarters & Retail1853 Ludlow Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201

“We guarantee delivery by 5 p.m. to businesses and we hope to have all other deliveries done by 6 p.m.,” explained Davidson.

Store locations close at 7 p.m.

