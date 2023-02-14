Local

Local flower shop prepares thousands of Valentine’s Day deliveries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Staff at McNamara Florists opened their doors early for a full team to get started with deliveries at 6 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.

“We have thousands of deliveries to make,” Erin Davidson, a spokesperson for the flower shop, said. “Today is our ‘Super bowl.’”

McNamara Florist has a greenhouse in Fort Wayne where they grow blooming plants and eight locations that include:

Broad Ripple 2635 E 62nd St. Indianapolis, IN 46220

Carmel301 E. Carmel Drive Carmel, IN 46032

Geist 10106 Brooks School Rd. Fishers, IN 46037

Fishers11840 North Allisonville Road Fishers, Indiana 46038

Greenwood862 S. State Road 135, Suite C Greenwood, Indiana 46142

Willow Lake West2902 W. 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46268

McNamara at Sandpoint 4322 Deforest Avenue Fort Wayne, IN 46809

McNamara Headquarters & Retail1853 Ludlow Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201

“We guarantee delivery by 5 p.m. to businesses and we hope to have all other deliveries done by 6 p.m.,” explained Davidson.

Store locations close at 7 p.m.