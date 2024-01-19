Look inside new track and field center at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fairgrounds on Friday cut the ribbon on its new indoor track and field center.

The 200-meter track with banked turns is inside the newly repurposed Fall Creek Pavilion. That’s the building that hosts the swine show during the annual fair.

Organizers say the track will be installed yearly to host local, regional, national and international events.

The building will host the 2025 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships in March next year.

A news release from the fairgrounds says the competition oval has six lanes, a 12-degree banking in the turns and a 21-meter radius, and it’s elevated 18 inches off the ground in the straightaways and nearly 6 feet in the turns. The infield has an eight-lane flat track for the sprinters and hurdlers, two high jump areas, two long jump/triple jump runways, and a pole vault runway.

The track will also host the Butler Invitational on Jan. 20, the IUPUI Invitational on Jan. 26-27, the USA Track and Field Combined Events Indoor Championships on Jan. 27-28, and the Marian Invitational on Feb. 9.