Love is in the air: Over 60 couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Love was in the air on Valentine’s Day as more than 60 couples said “I do” at city hall, the Marion County Clerk’s Office announced.

Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell, along with judges and magistrates, performed more than 60 wedding ceremonies in the City-County Building in downtown Indianapolis, per a release.

Not only did the happy couples join marriage, but the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign received thousands of dollars raised during the annual Valentine’s Day event.

“I’m proud of the volunteers and proud that we raised money for such a good cause,” said Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell. “We raised more than $3000 for the American Heart Association and are raising awareness of women’s heart health issues. Many people don’t know that millions of women in this country are living with an undiagnosed heart condition.”

The county clerk’s office added they saw a record number of couples tie the knot on the holiday.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women.