Local

Loved ones mourn, remember FedEx shooting victim Matthew Alexander at funeral

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Members of the community gathered at Plainfield Christian Church on Friday to remember Matthew Alexander who was killed in the mass shooting at FedEx last week.

Friends and family say the 32-year-old made an impact on everyone he met and that he’ll be missed.

They found comfort in each other as they remembered Matthew’s sense of humor and heart of gold.

Of course, it’s hard to forget his love for sports. Since the age of two, his family says he was a die-hard Saint Louis Cardinals fan. His favorite player was Ozzie Smith and at the church, his passion for sports was quite evident as people viewed sports-themed memories in addition to flowers.

There was more to Matthew than just sports. His family says he was hardworking and humble. It’s never easy to lose a son, and Matthew’s parents received an outpouring of support. Outside of the church, friends and family exchanged hugs with his father, Brad.

As loved ones said their last goodbyes to Matthew, it was hard to miss the pain they felt. Though Matthew’s life was cut short, the Alexanders are making sure his legacy continues for generations to come.

The Alexander family has started the Matt Alexander Memorial Baseball Scholarship in memory of Matthew. Contributions to his scholarship fund can be sent to: