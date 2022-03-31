Local

Lucas Oil Stadium to turn into free Mega Clinic in April

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Free health services are coming to Indianapolis in April.

A nonprofit group will turn Lucas Oil Stadium into a megaclinic, and participants won’t need health insurance to attend.

In a couple of weeks, the football field at the stadium will turn into a hospital. Pathway to Health, a nonprofit affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, will host the event. The stadium will be transformed into a free pop-up megaclinic for four days.

“It’s the individual impact that drives us, and it is important for us to see how it impacts people who can’t get health care and dental care for a number of reasons. Whether they are uninsured or underinsured, just the accessibility to procedures, we are offering that hope to health,” said Ivan Golubić, president and chief executive officer of Pathway to Health.

The Indianapolis Mega Clinic dates are from April 17-20.

People can show up without medical insurance and receive free medical, dental and vision help, and additional services. The organization expects to see over 1,000 people a day, and everything is first-come, first-served, but, if you need dental services, you’ll need to pre-register online.

More than 2,000 volunteers will be there, and, out of them, half are licensed, medical professionals.

“Everybody is donating their time from New York, Washington State, California, but we have about 40% of volunteers who come from Indiana,” Golubić said.