Maker of AI chip announces $3.87B facility, largest-ever investment in Indiana

Purdue University President Mung Chiang said on April 3, 2024, that SK Hynix's investment would be the largest ever in Indiana, moving the state to the forefront of artificial intelligence in America. (Photo from Livestream)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A South Korean memory chip maker on Wednesday announced plans to build a $3.87 billion semiconductor packaging facility and a research and development facility in West Lafayette.

News of the plans had first been reported last week.

In a news conference at the Purdue Memorial Union, Purdue University President Mung Chiang said SK Hynix’s investment would be the largest ever in Indiana, moving the state to the forefront of artificial intelligence in America.

Focusing on advanced packaging completes the missing link to building a resilient supply chain for the digital economy in the United States, Chiang said.

Kwak Noh-Jung, the chief executive officer of SK Hynix, said AI has increased demand for High Bandwidth Memory chips. “Trust me. this chip has changed the world and this town will help to lead the change.”

The facility should open in 2028 and create more than 1,000 jobs, Kwak says. Partnering with Purdue University’s strong engineering and technology programs for research and development will transform the world of AI, he says.

He joked that access to Big Ten games would be a plus, too. Purdue is in the Final Four of the men’s basketball championship. “We are excited to be part of this community and make our home here.”

Previous news reports had indicated West Lafayette, Indiana, and Phoenix were finalists for the facilities.

