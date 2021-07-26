Local

Making candles gives women dealing with addiction, domestic violence hope

by: Aleah Hordges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Local manufacturer Calumet has donated 600 pounds of candle wax to Restored Creations at Wheeler Mission’s Women and Children’s Shelter.

It’s a year’s supply of wax that can make anywhere between 1,500 and 3,000 candles. Restored Creations is the social enterprise for Wheeler Mission. The wax is hand-poured by women who are struggling with addictions, domestic violence and brokenness. 

Restored Creations provides a therapeutic outlet for women while empowering them to learn and develop skills needed to obtain and maintain gainful employment after leaving Wheeler Mission.

The ladies make four and eight-ounce candles, wax melts, mini melts and matchbox holders. Thea Lawson told News 8 she appreciates the opportunity to do something positive and structured.

“I actually do it in my free time as well because it just kind of gives me a new hobby and something to do,” she said.

Candles are sold to the public.

Program director Lisa Hoffman added, “Each candle comes with a testimony that one of the ladies have written about their life and the way that they’ve been restored through change in their recovery through Jesus Christ. It’s a great gift to give to others and a great testimony as well.”

Calumet plans to support Restored Creation’s ministry by showcasing its candles at the National Candle Association’s Annual Conference and Expo this Fall in Birmingham, Alabama.

