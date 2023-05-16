Man arrested after deadly Greenwood shooting during drug deal

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager shot and killed a man Monday inside a Greenwood home after he threatened to kill him with a gun during a drug deal, police said Tuesday.

Police were called at about 2:45 p.m. to the home in the 1200 block of O’Dell Lane. That’s off U.S. 31 south of Smith Valley Road. Caitlin Crafton, 21, and a 16-year-old were taken into custody on Monday after officers located Jermimiah Sirr Martin, 20, in the upstairs master bedroom dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old has not been publicly identified.

Crafton told police that she had left the 16-year-old inside her home while she was away. While she was gone, Crafton received a call from a person she knows as “Black Boy” who was later identified as Marcus Deon Jones Jr., 20, to purchase marijuana from her.

Crafton stated that Jones owed her money from previous transactions and told her that he would pay her what he owed when he came to pick up the weed. Crafton reportedly told the teenager that Jones Jr. was on the way to her house.

When Jones Jr. arrived, he met with the 16-year-old and stated he did not have enough money and he would return shortly with the rest. When Jones Jr. returned, he had brought Martin along with him. Martin then reportedly threatened the 16-year-old with a handgun.

The three of them went upstairs to the master bedroom where Martin reportedly placed his handgun on the bed so that he could pick up a rifle that was already in the bedroom. While Martin was grabbing the rifle, the 16-year-old reportedly grabbed Martins’s handgun and began shooting at him with it.

A struggle began between the 16-year-old and Martin over the gun. During the struggle, the 16-year-old got the rifle away from Martin and shot him multiple times, killing him.

Jones Jr. fled the scene during the struggle. Police later stopped Jones Jr. and was taken to the Greenwood Police Department for questioning before being arrested on burglary charges.

Jones Jr. was being held Tuesday afternoon at the Johnson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department.