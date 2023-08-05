Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Madison County

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday, police say.

At 3:09 p.m. Saturday, a man in a 1998 Buick Park Avenue was driving northbound in the 4400 block of South 50 West when he lost control of the vehicle.

Investigators determined the vehicle left the east side of the road for an unknown reason, re-entered the road, and then left the roadway on the west side. The car then struck a tree and a house. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation.