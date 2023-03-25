Man found shot at apartment, dies at Fort Wayne hospital

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A man was found dead at an apartment on West 5th Street Saturday after a shooting in Marion, Indiana, police say.

Just before 3 a.m., police received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of West 5th Street.

Officers arrived a found a man lying on the kitchen floor, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers began life-saving measures and the man was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

Marion Police Department says Walter Carpenter, 40, of Marion, died at the hospital due to his injuries.

Police did not provide information on what led to the shooting or any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 765-668-4417, Grant County Dispatch at 765-662-9981, or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.