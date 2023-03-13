Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man dies in crash after fleeing from Lawrence police

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Lawrence police responded to a vehicle accident at East 46th Street and North Shadeland Avenue intersection. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

LAWERENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after he attempted to flee from police Sunday night in a vehicle pursuit, crashing into a utility pole in Lawrence.

Just after 9 p.m., Lawrence police responded to a vehicle accident at East 46th Street and North Shadeland Avenue intersection.

According to police, officers attempted a traffic stop on a man whose license plates did not match the vehicle. The man reached a red light, slid, lost control, and rolled over, hitting a utility pole.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately provided.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Man dies after being shot by officers in Jeffersonville
Crime Watch 8 /
2 injured after shooting on Indy’s far east side
Crime Watch 8 /
Gun bills coming in Michigan after 2nd school mass shooting
National News /
SVB employees received bonuses hours before bank shutdown, reports say
Business /