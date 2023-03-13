Man dies in crash after fleeing from Lawrence police

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Lawrence police responded to a vehicle accident at East 46th Street and North Shadeland Avenue intersection. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

LAWERENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after he attempted to flee from police Sunday night in a vehicle pursuit, crashing into a utility pole in Lawrence.

Just after 9 p.m., Lawrence police responded to a vehicle accident at East 46th Street and North Shadeland Avenue intersection.

According to police, officers attempted a traffic stop on a man whose license plates did not match the vehicle. The man reached a red light, slid, lost control, and rolled over, hitting a utility pole.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately provided.