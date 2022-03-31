Local

Man dies in hospital after IMPD finds him with trauma in home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the homicide of a man who died Tuesday.

Police went just after 9 a.m. on Monday to a report of an injured person in the 100 block of South Catherwood Avenue. That is southeast of the intersection of Washington Street and South Arlington Avenue.

They found a man with “trauma inside the residence.”

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and died Tuesday.

The police have not released the identity of the man or the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.