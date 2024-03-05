Man dies in Porter County crash with semi on I-94

An Indiana State Police car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on Dec. 22, 2015. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Monday night in a crash involving a semi-truck in Porter County on I-94, state police say.

At 7:19 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a report of an injury-involved crash on Interstate 94, five miles east of State Road 49.

A state trooper located a semi-truck in the right lane and a 2015 Toyota Rav4 with heavy damage in the ditch off the right shoulder.

The driver of the SUV was found unresponsive and pinned in the vehicle. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated an SUV was speeding eastbound in the far-left lane, when, for an unknown reason, the SUV changed lanes while the semi was entering back into the right lane after it was parked on the right shoulder.

The SUV rear-ended the trailer of the semi-truck. Police say the driver of the semi was not injured.

The name of the deceased was not made available.