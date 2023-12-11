Man, dog dead after vehicle collision near Sam Jones Expressway/I-465

Scene of the accident near Sam Jones Expressway/I-465. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a dog are dead after a vehicle collision near the city’s southwest side on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash involving a sedan and shuttle/van near Sam Jones Expressway and I-465. The driver of the sedan, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. A dog that was in his sedan also died.

The shuttle/van was occupied by multiple people, who had complaints of pain after the collision.

Investigators believe both vehicles were heading westbound when the sedan drove into the rear of the shuttle/van. Alcohol is believed to a factor for the driver of the sedan.