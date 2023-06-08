Indianapolis man found dead during water rescue

A shoulder patch belonging to a member of the Boone County Sheriff's Office in Boone County, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Boone County Sheriff’s deputies have identified a body found inside a car submerged in a private pond Tuesday.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Boone County Central Communications received a call from a local fisherman that a vehicle was submerged in a private pond near U.S. Highway 52 and County Road 700 North. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to investigate a water rescue.

The Department of Natural Resources Officers and Dive Team responded to the scene for assistance with extracting the vehicle from the pond.

Daniel Fastenau, 57, of Indianapolis, was located inside the vehicle in the driver’s seat and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation, and updates will be provided when available.