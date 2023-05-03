Man injured after girlfriend shoots him during dispute in semi

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is injured after his girlfriend shot him during a domestic dispute inside a semitractor-trailer early Wednesday morning on I-65, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a medical emergency/possible domestic disturbance on I-65 near the 167-mile marker just after 1:10 a.m. That is 3 miles south of State Road 38 interchange.

According to a release, a boyfriend-girlfriend truck driving team was arguing when the boyfriend, police say, allegedly struck the woman in the head while she was driving the semitractor-trailer.

The woman stopped the truck and the boyfriend allegedly threw her out of the driver’s seat, moving her into the sleeper area of the semi.

The boyfriend drove the semi a short distance, pulled over, and charged at his girlfriend in the sleeper area. The girlfriend pulled out a gun and shot him. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

No arrests had been made by Wednesday afternoon.