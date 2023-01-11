Local

Man sentenced for possessing child sexual abuse material after fleeing US in 2007

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indianapolis fugitive was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison for possession of child sexual abuse material after fleeing the United States for 14 years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indianapolis.

In 2007, Indiana State Police began investigating into known videos of files of child sexual abuse material being traded via a file sharing network called Gnutella. Larry Shaw was identified as one of several targets of the investigation.

On March 19, 2007, police executed a search warrant at Shaw’s home. Shaw admitted during an interview with officers that he downloaded child sexual abuse materials using peer-to-peer networks and storing them on his computer.

Police found 177 video files showing children engaging in sexual explicit conduct with adults, including violent masochistic conduct, and depictions of rapes of children.

On May 2, 2007, Shaw, his legal counsel, and federal prosecutors met to discuss a pre-indictment resolution of the case. Shaw was granted his request to think about the offer over the weekend.

On May 5 or 6, 2007, Shaw fled the U.S on an AirChina flight to Beijing.

In October 2021, Shaw was apprehended and arrested after his attempt to re-enter the U.S. in Chicago.

“Not only did Mr. Shaw trade abhorrent images and videos of children being sexually violated and tortured, but he also sought to evade the consequences of his actions for over 14 years,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “The successful arrest and prosecution of this defendant demonstrates that our Office, HSI, and IMPD will work to bring criminals to justice no matter how long it takes. The serious sentence imposed today demonstrates that those who seek gratification from the horrific abuse of the most vulnerable will be held accountable.”

Shaw is also ordered to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his release from prison. He must also register as a sex offender.