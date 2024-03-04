Man seriously hurt in near east side building fire near 10th, Rural streets

A man was seriously hurt in a near east side building fire that broke out on the morning of March 4, 2024. (WISH Photo/Daryl Black)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was seriously injured in a near east side building fire that broke out Monday morning, the Indianapolis Fire Department says.

Online police reports show firefighters were called to a building in the 2800 block of East 10th Street around 7:52 a.m. on a report of a building fire. That’s in a business and residential area near East 10th and Rural streets

IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith told News 8 that when they arrived, they found light smoke at the rear of the building. Reith added that the building appeared to be a living space and flower and gift shop.

Crews had much difficulty getting inside the building due to the doors either being blocked or chained. Once inside, they found a small trash fire in the back of the building, and extinguished it quickly.

During a search of the building, firefighters heard the man yelling for help from somewhere inside. Crews found the man semiconscious in the basement, and took him outside to render aid.

Reith says the man was alert when he was taken to Eskenazi for treatment, but was listed as being in serious condition.

Reith says investigators believe the man lived in the residential part of the building. Crews are working to determine what exactly caused the fire.