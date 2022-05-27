Local

Man shot, killed at east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was shot and killed early Friday morning at an apartment complex on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the Carriage House East Apartments on Tinton Court, not far from the intersection of Mitthoefer Road and East 42nd Street, just before 2 a.m., IMPD said.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He did not survive.

“It’s very early on in the investigation. We don’t have a lot of information, although I can tell you there is no immediate threat to the neighborhood at this time.,” Capt. Don Weilhammer, IMPD Nightwatch, told News 8.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.