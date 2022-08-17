Local

Man stable after stumbling over railing at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was stable at a hospital after stumbling over a railing at Lucas Oil Stadium during a concert Tuesday night, according to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a person injured inside the stadium on South Capitol Avenue.

Officers found the injured man and determined he was intoxicated when he stumbled over the railing.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not describe the man’s injuries or say exactly where the accident occurred.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for additional information.