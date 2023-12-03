Man struck and killed by vehicle near West 30th, North High School Road

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near West 30th Street and North High School Road in Speedway.

Around 6:49 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Speedway Police Department (SPD) were dispatched to the 2900 block of North High School Road on a report of a fatal accident. When officers arrived, they found an adult male dead on the scene. Investigators believe a vehicle struck the man while he was crossing the street.

According to SPD officials, the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police and remained at the scene following the crash. There were no reported signs of intoxication.