Man, woman arrested for 5 Indy-area bank robberies

Yellow crime scene tape at a crime scene in Indianapolis, Indiana. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man and woman accused of five-Indy area bank robberies.

In December and early January, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating a series of armed bank robberies involving “similar suspects with similar actions,” IMPD said in a statement Friday.

IMPD says investigators looking into Wednesday’s robbery at the Chase Bank on Castle Creek Parkway North Drive were able to identify the serial bank robbery suspects as 26-year-old Darius Davis and 25-year-old India Wilborn, IMPD says.

A short time later, IMPD SWAT team officers found Davis and Wilborn getting out of a rideshare vehicle in the 8000 block of Kelly Lane and took them to police headquarters for questioning.

Davis and Wilborn were arrested for their roles in the following robberies:

Dec. 7: Chase Bank at 5100 W. Washington St.

Chase Bank at 5100 W. Washington St. Dec. 30: Chase Bank at 5100 W. Washington St.

Chase Bank at 5100 W. Washington St. Dec. 31: Chase Bank at 2402 Cunningham Rd. (Speedway)

Chase Bank at 2402 Cunningham Rd. (Speedway) Jan. 14: Chase Bank at 7491 N. Shadeland Ave

Chase Bank at 7491 N. Shadeland Ave Jan. 18: Chase Bank at 5701 Castle Creek Parkway North Dr.

Booking photos were not immediately available.