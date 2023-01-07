Local

Man, woman found dead inside home in Avon with cause of death unknown

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman were found dead Saturday morning inside a home in Avon.

According to the Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:14 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a welfare check in the 10000 block of County Road 100 South.

A family member stated that they were unable to reach a loved one at the home and that the person had not reported to work in several days, police said.

A family member made entry into the home with the assistance of Hendrick’s County deputies and found the man and the woman dead inside the home, police said.

Both the man and the woman are believed to be residents of the home in which they were found, police said.

Deputies secured the scene and contacted investigators to respond.

A search warrant was obtained to further the investigation.

Hendrick’s County detectives and the Coroner’s officer are currently investigating, police said.

An update will be provided later Saturday afternoon as more information becomes available, police said.