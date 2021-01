March for Live hosts parking-lot rally in Carmel

A view from the March for Life parking-lot rally on Jan. 22, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Carmel, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The March for Life had its annual event Friday with a modified format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A procession of cars went through downtown Indianapolis and then participants had a parking-lot rally at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church near Gray Road and West 106th Street in Carmel.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was among the participants.