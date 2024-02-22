Marian University and CareSource Indiana announce scholarship to address rural healthcare challenges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marian University and CareSource Indiana have announced a new partnership that will address rural healthcare challenges. CareSource is providing $250,000 to form the CareSource Rural Health Endowed Scholarship at Marian University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Steve Smitherman, President of Indiana Market at CareSource, hopes to see improved healthcare outcomes in rural issues because of the steps taken today.

“We feel like this scholarship will address that issue over the long term,” Smitherman said.

According to the Health Resources & Services Administration, nearly two-thirds of Indiana’s 92 counties suffer a shortage of primary care providers. Hoosiers in rural areas lack medical insurance, can experience difficulties in finding doctors, and are often forced to drive long distances to receive basic healthcare.

Dr. Kenith Britt is the COO and Chancellor of Marian University. He says the school has been focused on this initiative over the past decade.

“The underserved resources in rural Indiana allow us to partner with a great organization like CareSource Indiana to provide this scholarship so that more residents in our rural communities receive access to a high-quality healthcare opportunity,” Dr. Britt said.

The CareSource Rural Health Endowed Scholarship will be exclusively awarded to medical students pursuing careers in rural Indiana towns. The first award will be given fall of 2024.