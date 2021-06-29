Local

Marion County to lift majority of coronavirus restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County will be lifting a majority of COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Tuesday.

Bars, restaurants and sports venues will be allowed to operate at full capacity.

Masks will be recommended but not required for non-vaccinated individuals indoors. There will no longer be any social distancing requirements.

Colts owner Jim Irsay issued a statement in a news release: “We were fortunate to be able to host fans in 2020 through the pandemic, and those fans were as loud and proud as ever. But gamedays at Lucas Oil Stadium are like family reunions, and it wasn’t quite the same without our entire Colts family alongside us.”

Randy Lewandowski, president and general manager of the Indianapolis minor-league baseball team, said in a statement in a news release, “It has been a long, winding and challenging road to achieve a sense of normalcy at Victory Field. To look back at where our organization and community were a year ago during the pandemic to where we are now, it’s an incredible feeling to see Central Indiana and Victory Field – one of downtown Indy’s most iconic community gathering places – back on its feet.”

The latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health says 48.8% of Marion County’s residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

News release