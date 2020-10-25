Hourslong lines at newly opened voting centers in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Early voters in Marion County were met with hourslong waits Saturday as five additional early voting locations opened.

News 8 heard from several people who waited seven hours or longer to cast their votes around the county.

The five places that opened up Saturday, along with the City-County Building downtown, will be open for the next two weekends from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Each location will also have extended hours on weekdays next week.

“I think by everyone coming together and pitching in, it’s encouraging. Some people may have some health conditions or they may get a little thirsty. So I think it’s a good thing. We’re all coming together, just being supportive of one another,” said voter Lashawn Richardson.

Across the state, more people have now cast their votes early in this election than in 2016.

The five satellite voting locations that opened Saturday are: