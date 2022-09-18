Local

Martinsville celebrates its 200th birthday

MARTINSVILLE Ind. (WISH) — The city of Martinsville celebrated its bicentennial Saturday in grand fashion.

The Martinsville Community Choir and Martinsville 3rd and 4th grade Honors Choir performed along with several tribute bands.

“I’m from Martinsville, born and raised, I don’t live here anymore but I love coming back and enjoying the celebrations,” Kimberly Williams said.

Martinsville was founded in 1822. It’s famous for its artesian wells and a large fish hatchery. Hall of Fame Coach John Wooden grew up in Martinsville.

“People don’t realize we love to have people on the square celebrating everything that we do,” Williams said.

Morgan County will celebrate its bicentennial on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Waverly Park in Martinsville.