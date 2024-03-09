Martinsville K9 gets new body armor

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Martinsville Police Department’s K9 Atom has received a donation of new body armor.

According to a Facebook post by the department, “Martinsville Police Department’s K9 Atom has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Atom’s vest was sponsored by Martin and Deanne Barley of Fountain City, IN and embroidered with the sentiment ‘In honor of K9 Officer Seara Burton.’”