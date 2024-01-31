Mass Ave restaurant announces closure of its last location following a 10-year run

A view of the sign outside Mimi Blue restaurant on Jan. 31, 2024, in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a decade of serving customers, Mimi Blue Restaurant has announced the closure of its last remaining location on Mass. Ave. The establishment, known for its commitment to providing quality dining experiences like its notable meatball-and-sauce combos, will also be putting the property up for sale.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, the restaurant expressed gratitude to their patrons for their unwavering support over the past ten years. The Mimi Blue family had strived to create a welcoming environment where families and friends could come together to enjoy delicious meals. While the news may come as a surprise to many, the decision to close was made with heavy hearts.

The restaurant’s closure marks the end of an era for the Mimi Blue family, as their establishment had become a place where cherished memories were created and the legacy of Mimi “Blue” Kosene, the matriarch, was honored.

“We are immensely grateful to you for your support and privileged to have been a part of your lives,” the statement expressed, emphasizing their appreciation for the community they served. Mimi Blue Facebook

The restaurant also took a moment to encourage continued support for local businesses, highlighting the importance of the local economy. Furthermore, they announced a reimbursement program for Mimi Blue gift cards purchased after October 1, 2023, valid until March 30, 2024. Customers seeking reimbursement were instructed to contact the restaurant via email with a picture of the gift card number, their name, and mailing address.

Mimi Blue Restaurant announced the closure of its food court-adjacent restaurant inside The Fashion Mall less than a year ago on June 23, 2023.

Below is a News 8 photo of the sign outside Mimi Blue restaurant on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis.