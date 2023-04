Mayor Hogsett, community partners to relaunch IndyRent program

On Monday, April 24, Mayor Joe Hogsett will join officials from the Indianapolis City-County Council and community partners to announce the relaunch of the IndyRent rental assistance program at the end of the month.

The event will be held at the John H Boner Community Center located at 2236 E 10th Street. It is anticipated to start at 10 a.m.