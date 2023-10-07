Mayor Hogsett on the mend after ‘busting his lip’ while taking out trash

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett talks July 6, 2021, with News 8. Mayor Hogsett tripped last week while taking out the trash and required several stitches, his office confirmed. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is on the mend after tripping and “busting his lip” last weekend while taking out the trash, according to city spokesperson Mark Bode.

Although his injury required several stitches, the mayor has been “active in official and campaign business throughout the week while icing at home,” Bode said in a statement to News 8.

Hogsett, who is running for a third term as mayor of Indianapolis, will be “out in the community” on Saturday, according to his office.

“In the meantime, staff have advised him to no longer wear flip-flops to take out the trash,” Bode said.

Hogsett and Republican mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve will meet at the WISH-TV studios on Monday, Oct. 23, for the first live televised debate in the 2023 mayoral race.

The one-hour debate will begin at 6 p.m. and air live on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com, and the official WISH-TV Facebook page.

The Oct. 23 event will be the first live, hour-long mayoral debate on television in Indianapolis in nearly 20 years.

Members of News 8’s award-winning news team, including main evening anchor Phil Sanchez and multicultural reporter Katiera Winfrey, will serve as moderators. Both candidates will answer questions from I-Team 8 Senior Investigative Reporter Richard Essex and members of the community.

