Mephibosheth offers multiple ways to help Hamilton County’s disabled

The Dash for disAbilities is coming to Red Bridge Park on May 18 and they need more sponsors. Want to be one? Read the article right here on this very page! (Provided Photo/MMI)

(THE REPORTER) — Mephibosheth Ministries, Inc. (MMI) will hold its annual Dash for disAbilities on Saturday, May 18 at the Red Bridge Park in Cicero.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the Dash follows at 9 a.m. The Dash is held every year to help show support for MMI’s day program, The Way.

MMI is a four-part ministry that serves adults with developmental disabilities in and around Hamilton County. MMI strives to “Embrace, Empower, and Believe” in its participants with opportunities for personal growth through day programming, adaptive church services, residential living, and summer camps.

“Mephibosheth Ministries has been an amazing lifeline for Abby,” said Michelle Acres, parent of a participant. “The interaction with friends and important life lessons from the mentors help her to feel connected with others. All this helps her to feel the love of our precious Lord.”

The Way

The Way, MMI’s day program (Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), focuses on teaching everyday life skills. Some of those skills include budgeting, social interaction, reading facial cues, relationships, a healthy lifestyle, self-advocacy, and mental and spiritual well-being.

MMI has also integrated global awareness and compassion by partnering with FAME and IDES to give back to those in need around the world. Through cooking, arts and crafts, speakers, a targeted curriculum and community outings, these folks have a hands-on opportunity to learn the life skills that are an integral part of everyday life.

Camp Mephibosheth

Camp Mephibosheth serves more than 60 campers every year at the beautiful campgrounds, The Ark Christian Ministries, in Converse, Ind. Combining Friendship, Fun, and Faith, these camps provide campers with the opportunity to experience canoeing, horseback riding, archery, swimming, and provide campers and their companions with a unique opportunity to create friendships and share their faith.

Friends Unlimited

Friends Unlimited (Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.) provides the community and MMI’s friends a space to worship, pray, and socialize all under one roof. MMI focuses on its friends having a vital role in church services. From leading the singing to working the sound booth, they find a place to worship that is uniquely for them.

* * *

MMI is only able to meet the needs of residents in and around Hamilton County through the generosity of sponsors, donors, and volunteers. To learn more about how to sponsor or enter the Dash for disAbilities, as well as how you can help support this important ministry, visit mm-abilities.org/dash.