Local

Missing Carmel woman’s family to canvass Georgia neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of a missing Carmel woman will canvass the area investigators say she was last seen.

Carmel police said they have confirmed that Ciera Breland’s last known location was in Johns Creek, Georgia, on Feb. 24.

They said there is no evidence Ciera ever made it back to Indiana, even though her husband, Xavier Breland Jr., said she did.

“According to Xavier, he said that she was in Indiana and was last seen in Indiana. However, as far as we can show right now, we can show that she was last in Johns Creek,” Lt. Deb Kalish with the Johns Creek Police Department said.

Kalish said Ciera Breland’s last known location was at 10545 Highgate Manor Court, the address for a house in Johns Creek.

The original report said she had been near 146th and Ditch Road in Carmel on Feb. 25.

Police have not found her or her body.

Kalish said on Friday her department as well as a victim’s specialist from the FBI will meet with family and friends of Ciera Breland. She said the group will hand out flyers and talk to people in the area Ciera was last seen.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance. if anyone saw anything to let us know, to let the Carmel police know. She’s got a 5-month-old baby, and I can’t imagine as a mother leaving your baby and, you know, it’s serious. We’re all taking this very seriously and we wanna get Ciera home,” Kalish said.